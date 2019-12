Friday, 06 December 2019 - 7:48

Minister Wimal assures that the forensic audit report of the bond issue will be published on the 3rd of January

Minister Wimal Weerawansa says that the statement, that the JVP had made to the effect that after proroguing parliament, the COPE’s status report becomes null and void, is not true.

On this occasion the minister said that on January 3rd the forensic audit report would be published to the country during the parliamentary meeting.