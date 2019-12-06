His Eminence the Cardinal to testify before the president’s commission regarding the Easter Sunday attacks

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 7:50

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith is to testify before the president’s commission investigating the Easter Sunday attacks today.

Accordingly the commission issuing a communique noted that his eminence is to testify before the commission at its office located at the BMICH at 2pm.

Meanwhile, former minister Rishad Bathiudeen has addressed a letter to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa requesting for a presidents commission to investigate the Easter Sunday attacks and the Wilpattu national park.

In the letter he had informed that even though the level of accuracy of the allegations levelled against him has been confirmed, if need be, a special investigation could be conducted by appointing a presidents commission to investigate further into the matter.

Furthermore, former minister Rishad Bathiudeen had requested for necessary action to be taken with regard to the Wilpattu national park, through the appointing of an independent presidents commission.