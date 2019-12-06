MALDIVIAN+FOREIGN+MINISTER+MEETS+PRESIDENT

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 9:18

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid met President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa yesterday.

The Maldivian Foreign Minister has congratulated the President on behalf of the Government of Maldives.

The President's Media Unit stated that he was pleased with the current progress in the relations between the two countries and emphasized the need to improve not only bilateral relations but also regional relations.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has stated that the bilateral and regional relations should be strengthened continuously.

Meanwhile, a discussion was held at Temple Trees under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa regarding the annual Duruthu Perahera of the Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya.

The historic Duruthu Perahera will be held on the 6th, 07th, 08th and 09th of January.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated that they would provide every possible assistance to make the Perehera a success.

The Chief Incumbent of the Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya Prof. Ven. Kollupitiye Mahinda Sangarakkitha Thera participated in the meeting.