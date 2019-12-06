Yan Oya Overflows, Several Areas In Anuradhapura Flooded

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 9:44

The Department of Meteorology states that showers in the North, East, Uva and Central Provinces are expected to be as heavy as 150 millimeters today.

The department stated that strong winds and lightning can be experienced at times exceeding 50 kilometers per hour, during thunder showers.

Meanwhile, sluice gates have been opened in 28 of the 75 reservoirs under the Irrigation Department.

Janaki Meegastenna, Director of the Water Management Division of the Irrigation Department stated that the people living around Malwathu Oya, Deduru Oya, Kirindi Oya, Yan Oya and Menik river should be extremely vigilant for any disaster situations as a result of the increasing water levels.

More than 30,838 people belonging to 9,175 families have been affected by the adverse weather conditions affecting 19 districts.

Several areas in Kahatagasdigiliya, Horowpatana and Galenbindunuwewa have been affected by the overflowing of the Yan Oya in Anuradhapura district.

The Chairman of the District Coordinating Committee, Parliamentarian Weerakumara Dissanayake stated to the Hiru news team that several areas have been flooded due to the overflowing of the Malwathu Oya and that relief facilities have been extended to all the families that have been affected.