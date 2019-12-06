The+port+facing+a+loss+due+to+scanners+++

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 9:57

Minister of Ports and Shipping Johnston Fernando states that immediate action will be taken regarding the newly installed scanners at the Colombo Port.

He was speaking to the media during an emergency inspection tour of the Customs yard yesterday to look into the heavy congestion in the port premises.

According to an agreement signed by Ravi Karunanayake when he was the Finance Minister during the last Government, the supply, installation and operation of the scanners have been given to a private company.

The Ports and Shipping Minister stated that the Customs have also been given a two-and-a-half-acre land owned by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority for this purpose.

The private company has to pay the Ports Authority for the use of this land, but the relevant company has not made any payments.

Johnston Fernando, Minister of Ports and Shipping pointed out that there is a mandatory fee of US $ 1100 per day, charged to scan a container.