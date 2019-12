Friday, 06 December 2019 - 9:51

A person has been arrested near the Paranjothi health center in Trincomalee with ‘Madanamodka guli’.

The suspect was arrested following a tip off received by the Police Special Task Force personnel at the Trincomalee camp.

Police had seized 257 Madanamodoka pellets from his possession.

The suspect is a resident of the area and has been handed over to the Trincomalee Excise Unit for further investigations.