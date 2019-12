Friday, 06 December 2019 - 10:51

THE SEAL THAT WAS ROAMING IN THE SOUTH COAST TO THE BAMBALAPITIYA BEACH

The seal, first spotted in the Unawatuna coast, has now reached the western sea.

According to the Wildlife Conservation Department, the creature was resting on a rock in the Bambalapitiya coast this morning, and has gone back to the sea

The General Manager of the Marine Environmental Protection Authority Dr. Terni Pradeep Kumara has requested the public to refrain from feeding the animals if it arrives on shore.