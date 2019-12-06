FIVE+TREASURE+HUNTERS+ARRESTED

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 10:54

Police have arrested five persons with their equipment last night while they were engaged in excavation with the intention of unearthing a treasure from a land at Ehelapitiya in Neluwa, Galle.

According to the Hiru correspondent the suspects are residents of Elpitiya, Ja-Ela and Opatha.

It is reported that an iron rod, an axe and some sacred objects used for excavation were recovered.

The excavations have been carried out on a private land belonging to a resident of Ja-Ela and the suspects are to be produced in court today.