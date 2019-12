Friday, 06 December 2019 - 11:07

Nilani Ratnayake won the gold medal in the women's 5000m event today at the 13th South Asian Games.

In the meantime, the Sri Lankan team won the gold medal in the men’s 4 X 100m relay event, setting a new South Asian Games record.

The Sri Lankan women's relay team has also won the gold medal in the women’s 4 X 100m relay. They also won the event with a new South Asian Games record.