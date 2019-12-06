The+seal+spotted+in+the+south+to+the+west

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 12:31

The seal, first spotted in the Unawatuna coast, has now entered the western seas.

According to the Wildlife Conservation Department, the seal was resting on a rock in the Bambalapitiya coast this morning, and has gone back to sea.

The Wildlife Conservation Department suspects that the seal, which was first spotted on Unawatuna Beach on November 20, had come to the Indian Ocean from the currents off Marriott Islands, placed below South Africa.

The seal belongs to the species of the Southern Elephant Seals and is remarkably large compared to other seals.

It is reported that the seals, which are mostly native to the South Pole, including Antarctica, migrate to other areas to find rest and partners for reproduction.

However, Channa Suraweera, Assistant Director in charge of the Marine Unit of the Department of Wildlife Conservation Department stated that if the seal migrates to the North, it could adversely affect the animal