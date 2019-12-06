Friday, 06 December 2019 - 12:34

Turbulence again in the bay of Bengal - More rain forecast next week - 30 reservoirs overflowing

The Department of Meteorology states that showers in the Northern, Eastern, North Central, Uva and Central provinces would continue to increase today due to the turbulent condition in the bay of Bengal



Some areas in the Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar and Vavuniya districts will experience heavy rainfall of about 150 to 200 millimeters.



The Meteorology Department stated that some areas in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Ampara, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla and Moneragala districts could experience heavy rainfall of about 100 - 150 mm.



It is also reported that nearly 30 reservoirs are overflowing due to heavy showers.



The irrigation department requests the General public living in low lying areas to be vigilant.