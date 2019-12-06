The Ceylon Electricity Board is incurring a loss of Rs 85,000 million

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has informed the Minister of Passenger Transport Management, Power and Energy, Mahinda Amaraweera that the loss incurred by the CEB in December will amount to Rs 85,000 million.

This was stated at a special discussion held by the Minister with the Heads of the Public Utilities Commission, the Electricity Board and the Ministry of Power.

It has been revealed that the Ceylon Electricity Board is running at a loss as a result of continuously buying power from external sources.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has informed the Minister of Power and Energy that the additional power requirement of 100 MW should be provided by January next year.

It has also been revealed that there could be a power crisis in the country by next April.

It is reported that the Minister has taken steps to appoint a special committee, under the Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy to look into solutions for these issues.