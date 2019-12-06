HUMAN+RIGHTS+OFFICER+INVESTIGATING+THE+GURUKANDA+TEMPLE+INCIDENT+THREATENED+WITH+DEATH+

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 14:11

The Coordinating Officer and an Investigating Officer of the Vavuniya Office of the Human Rights Commission (HRC) of Sri Lanka have received a letter threatening them with death.

It alleges that they have been bias in conducting the Mullaitivu Nayaru Gurukanda Temple incident investigation.

The coordinating officer of the Vavuniya office of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, Rohitha Priyadarshana said that the letter had been sent by registered post.

He further stated that the letter, which was sent in Tamil language, also alleges that the HRC investigation into the incident was not properly conducted.

He also stated that steps have been taken to notify the head office of the Human Rights Commission.

Rohitha Priyadarshana, the coordinating officer of the Vavuniya office of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, stated to the Hiru news team that a written complaint has been lodged with the Vavuniya Police on instructions from their head office.