A+new+record+set+by+Sri+lanka+relay+team+at+SAG

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 12:45

The Sri Lanka relay teams both claimed Gold, with the Men’s team smashing the existing Games Record by 0.77 seconds with a timing of 39.14s.



The team of Himasha Eshan, Chamod Mihansa, Vinoj Suranjaya and Yupun Priyadarshana led from start to finish, with Eshan leading the charge with an excellent first lap.

Similar women’s team also dominated from start to finish, with Lakshika Sugandi, Sarangi Silva, Sadeepa Henderson and Amasha de Silva dominated the race.

Sugandi and De Silva both medaled in the Women’s 100m event, making Sri Lanka favorites to win and they did just that, claiming Gold with a timing of 44.89 seconds.

Nilani Ratnayake won the gold medal in the women's 5000m event today at the 13th South Asian Games.