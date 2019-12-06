Drunken+men+attack+three+Embilipitiya+youth+artists

Police are investigating an incident where three youths were assaulted in Embilipitiya.
Police said that a group of people in a three-wheeler park had assaulted these youth after a heated argument with a drunken man.
The three youth who had been attacked were drawing art on the Embilipitiya Urban Council Library and the incident had taken place when they had gone for a tea break.
Two youths who were injured in the attack are being treated at the Embilipitiya District Hospital.A young man who was injured in the attack expressed his views to the Hiru news team.