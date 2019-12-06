Drunken+men+attack+three+Embilipitiya+youth+artists

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 13:43

Police are investigating an incident where three youths were assaulted in Embilipitiya.

Police said that a group of people in a three-wheeler park had assaulted these youth after a heated argument with a drunken man.

The three youth who had been attacked were drawing art on the Embilipitiya Urban Council Library and the incident had taken place when they had gone for a tea break.

Two youths who were injured in the attack are being treated at the Embilipitiya District Hospital.

A young man who was injured in the attack expressed his views to the Hiru news team.