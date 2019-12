Friday, 06 December 2019 - 13:28

The Sinhala Ravaya Organization states that the full details of the abduction of the Swiss embassy official can be obtained by arresting and interrogating Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne who is issuing statements regarding the incident.

The Chairman of the Association Ven. Akmeemana Dayaratana Thero made this statement participating at a media briefing held in Colombo today.