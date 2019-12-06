An associate of “Kalu Sagara” arrested with heroin

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 13:44

A suspect who is trafficking drugs for Chaminda Rohana Manju alias 'Kalu Sagara' has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) for possessing heroin worth around Rs. 7 million.

A 32-year-old man named Lahiru Viraj alias Dinu was arrested yesterday afternoon following a tip off received by the intelligence unit.

643 grams of heroin were recovered during the raid conducted near the suspect's home on the Pinlinda Road in Pattiyawatte, Kothalawela.

He was previously arrested in connection with a shooting incident during the 2015 Presidential Election and drug trafficking but had been released on bail.