Bribery+Commission+files+a+case+against+State+Minister+Piyankara+Jayaratne

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 13:16

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption has filed a case against State Minister Piyankara Jayaratne in the Colombo High Court today.

He was served with two indictments, including a charge for forcing the CEO of SriLankan Airlines on 21 May 2014, to pay LKR 330,000 to Marawila Gamabada Caterers, while he was the Minister of Civil Aviation.

He had previously been issued indictments in the Colombo High Court on these charges. However, since the written consent of the three Commissioners were not available, the Bribery Commission withdrew the case on the 3rd of December.