Friday, 06 December 2019 - 14:32

60 police officers including 4 DIGs transferred

The Police Commission has transferred 60 Police Officers including 4 DIGs with immediate effect.



Accordingly, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Badulla District, W.S. Jayasundara has been appointed as the Deputy Inspector General of Police for the West – North division, Deputy Inspector General of Police of Monaragala, K.D.A. Karawita has been assigned the Badulla Division to carry out his duties in addition to Moneragala.



In addition, the DIG in charge of the welfare division R.L. Kodithuwakku has been appointed as the DIG in charge of Police Headquarters division.



The DIG in charge of Field Force Headquarters, DIG L.K.K . Silva has been appointed as the DIG of the welfare division in addition to the Field Force.



8 SSPs, 11 SPs, 17 ASPs and 20 OICs are part of the group that have been transferred.