Friday, 06 December 2019 - 14:35

Upcountry trains will only commute to Diyatalawa until further notice

801

Views

The train service on the upcountry railway line has been restricted from Colombo Fort to Diyatalawa until further notice.



The Railway Control Room stated that the earth from the landslide which occurred between Bandarawela and Diyatalawa tracks last night is still being removed.



The traffic on the Welimada-Bandarawela main road which was blocked by a tree that was uprooted has now been restored.



The tree had fallen on the road in Gaswatte area this morning.



In the meantime, 10 farmers who were stranded, unable to return from their paddy fields due to floods have been rescued today from Anduvankulama area in Kumalamunai, Mullativu.



This was with the intervention of the military and navy personnel.