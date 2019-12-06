Friday, 06 December 2019 - 15:40

Elections Commission informed about the vacant Parliament seat of deceased Ranjith de Zoysa

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake has informed the Election Commission that due to the death of Ratnapura District Parliamentarian Ranjith de Zoysa, there is a vacancy in the 8th Parliament from December 04.



The Secretary General of Parliament yesterday (05) informed the Election Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya, that the notification will be issued in terms of section 64 (1) of the Parliament Act No 01 of 1981.



According to the Parliamentary Act, the Election Commission will obtain information regarding the next candidate from the UPFA preferential list from the Ratnapura District Returning Officer.



Subsequently, the Election Commission will publish the name in a gazette notification.