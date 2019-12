Friday, 06 December 2019 - 15:22

367 years imprisonment for an accountant who cheated 2.1 million rupees

The Colombo High Court today sentenced an accountant who worked in a private company accused of financial fraud to 367 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.9 Million.

The accountant who worked for the plaintiff company was accused of embezzling over Rs. 2.1 Million during 2000 and 2001.

Accordingly, a case was filed against him in 2007 and the accountant was released on bail that year.

The suspect is a resident of Ambalangoda.