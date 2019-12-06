Meeting+between+President+and+Australian+High+Commissioner+in+Sri+Lanka

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 16:06

Australian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka David Hawley called on President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa this morning at the Presidential Secretariat.

The High Commissioner expressed his and the best wishes and that of Australia to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and stated that he would intervene to give Sri Lanka the best possible assistance from the Australian government to the presidents’ journey with a new vision.

The President’s media unit stated that there were discussions about strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and the work in the future