Hiru Mega blast Christmas Concert at Thanamalvila, tomorrow

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 16:39

The Hiru Mega blast Christmas Concert, one of the biggest performances in Sri Lanka's live music industry, will be held at the Thanamalwila Pradeshiya Sabha grounds tomorrow (7).The ADA Dance Team will warm up the Mega blast concert while "Flashback" will keep the rhythm of the festive periodMany popular stars including Hiru Star Mangala Denex, Bachi Susan, Ruwan Hettiarachchi, Chamara Weerasinghe, Sanka Dinette, Jaya Sri, Shashika Nisansala, Supriya Abeysekara, Viraj Perera, Susil Fernando and many other popular stars will join mega blast tomorrow, starting at 8:00 pm.We invite you to come to the Thanamalwila Pradeshiya Sabha grounds tomorrow (07) to experience the Hiru Mega blast concert which is brought to you totally free.