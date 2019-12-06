Friday, 06 December 2019 - 16:45

An inmate who escaped from prison officers has been arrested again

1,593

Views

An inmate of the Galle Prison who escaped has been arrested while receiving treatment from the Karapitiya hospital a few hours later.



The inmate had escaped from the prison guards this afternoon. Prison officials and the police immediately acted and arrested the inmate who was hiding in the Karapitiya hospital premises.



The Baddegama Magistrate's Court has ordered the suspect to be imprisoned for a drug offense.