UPDATE : Road from Ambatale to Kotikawatta closed due to broken water pipe

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 16:27

The road from Ambatale to Kotikawatta has been closed due to a broken water pipe in the area of Kotikawatta. As a result, police are urging drivers to use alternate routes



update : Friday, 06 December 2019 - 17.21

Water cut in Colombo 10 & 12 until 8.00am tomorrow



Due to a water pipe that burst at Kotikawatta the water supply to Colombo 10 & 12 has been suspended until 8 am tomorrow.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that the water supply will be supplied to Colombo 11 & 13 areas under low pressure conditions.



