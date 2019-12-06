Wild elephant calf in search of mother's love

Friday, 06 December 2019 - 17:16

A dead body of a wild elephant was found in a paddy field in Safi Nagar area in Seruwila Divisional Secretariat area.



The wild elephant had died after eating a “Hakka Patas”

Our correspondent stated that the body of the elephant was found yesterday by officials of the Kantale Wildlife Office.

It is reported that the dead wild elephant is around 30 years in age and the wild life officials have found a 04-month-old baby elephant (calf) near the dead elephant.

The elephant calf was handed over to the Giritale Veterinary Office by officials of the Wildlife Office of Kantale.



