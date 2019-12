Friday, 06 December 2019 - 18:32

A confidential statement by the cardinal on the Easter Sunday attacks

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith came before the Presidential Commission appointed to investigate the terror attacks on Easter Sunday.

The cardinal who arrived at the commission in BMICH around 2pm this afternoon left after 4 hours.

The cardinal has given a public statement until 3.45 after which he gave a confidential statement before the commission.

However the archbishop has been called before the commission at 9am again tomorrow.