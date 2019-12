Friday, 06 December 2019 - 18:40

More information revealed about Shani Abeysekera and Nishantha Silva

Maubima Venuven Ranaviruvo revealed today that evidence have been obtained under duress from certain witnesses in connection with the alleged disappearance of 11 persons.

Addressing a media conference held in Colombo today, the organization said that former CID director Shani Abeysekera and IP Nishantha de Silva who fled to Switzerland have collected such evidence under duress.

Several witnesses who were compelled to give evidence under duress also participated in the media conference.