Saturday, 07 December 2019 - 8:15

Risk of fever spreading along with rains

Along with heavy rains, types of fever are spreading across many areas in the island.

Chief Epidemiologist Sudath Samaraweera said that if one has symptoms such as cough, headache and stomach pain, they should seek medical assistance.

Meanwhile, the MET Department said that prevailing showery condition in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district is likely to continue further.

The possibility for evening thundershowers in the south-western part of the island is high.