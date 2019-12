Saturday, 07 December 2019 - 11:08

Caroline Jurie from Sri Lanka was crowned Mrs. World 2020 at the world pageant held in Las Vegas, USA.

She competed with contestants from nearly 50 countries in the world.

Ireland was the 1st runner up while US Virgin Islands was the 2nd runner up.

The last time Sri Lanka won the title was way back in 1984 where Rosy Senanayake was crowned Mrs. World at the Pageant.