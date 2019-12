Saturday, 07 December 2019 - 12:32

Archbishop his eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith appeared before the Presidential Commission investigating Easter attacks for a second day today.The Cardinal who made a statement before the Commission for nearly 4 hours yesterday behind closed doors, arrived at the Commission at around 9.30 this morning.

The Cardinal who appeared before the Commission yesterday said that it was best to have a single Ministry to overlook affairs of all religions and said that he did not approve having parties based on religion or race.

The Cardinal also had said that he was not satisfied with the investigations carried out in to the Easter Sunday attacks and said that people had doubts that investigations were done in a biased manner.