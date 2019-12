Saturday, 07 December 2019 - 14:17

A special stamp issued today

A special commemorative stamp will be issued today marking the occasion of adding 269 hectares of the Colombo Port City to the land of Sri Lanka.



This will be under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Cheng Xueyuan.



This event will be followed by a fireworks display this evening at the Galle Face.