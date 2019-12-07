Saturday, 07 December 2019 - 19:04

The Cardinal optimistic about the Presidential commission investigating Easter attacks

1,848

Views

Archbishop his eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith appeared before the Presidential Commission investigating Easter attacks for a second day today.



The Cardinal who made a statement before the Commission for nearly 4 hours yesterday behind closed doors, arrived at the Commission at around 9.30 this morning.



The Cardinal testified before the commission for over 3 hours today.



Speaking to media after testifying the Cardinal said he believes that justice will be meted out through the current Presidential commission.









