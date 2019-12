Saturday, 07 December 2019 - 19:07

SB, Dilan and Lakshman Yapa to the SLFP headquarters

State Ministers Lakshman Yapa Abeywardana, S B Dissanayaka and MP Dilan Perera were ordered to reappear before the SLFP disciplinary committee on the 18th of January.



They were ordered to do so for leaving the SLFP and supporting another political party.



They appeared before the Disciplinary committee today under the patronage of Attorney at law Sanjaya Gamage at the SLFP Party headquarters.