Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 6:45

Pensacola attack Gunman 'played mass-shooting videos at dinner'

According to reports, the Saudi gunman who attacked a Florida navy base on Friday played videos of mass shootings at a dinner beforehand.



Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani - who was training at the Pensacola base - killed three people before being shot dead.



He played the videos to others earlier in the week, several US media outlets report, quoting an anonymous official briefed on the investigation.



Several Saudi students have reportedly been held for questioning