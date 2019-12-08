Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 8:03

A final decision to be made tomorrow regarding the verdict against Priyanka Fernando

According to sources a final decision will be made tomorrow regarding the Westminster Magistrates’ Court verdict against Priyanka Fernando.



Accordingly an appeal will be made against the court verdict.



A decision will be made following a discussion between the Army Commander and Foreign Ministry.



The Government of Sri Lanka continues to maintain that Brigadier Fernando as a diplomat who was attached to the Sri Lanka High Commission in London is entitled to diplomatic immunity as per Article 31 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.