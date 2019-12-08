Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 10:17

35 Dead In Fire At Factory In Delhi

Thirty-five people were killed when a fire broke out at a bag manufacturing factory in a crowded area near central Delhi.



Most of the people who died were labourers who were sleeping at the factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road when the fire broke out at 5 am.



The cause of the fire is not known, officials said, adding that over 50 people were inside the factory when the fire broke out.



Thirty fire trucks are at the site and have taken the situation under control.



The fire is suspected to have started in an area near the bag manufacturing unit of the factory



Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, fire officials said