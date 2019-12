Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 12:46

Government decides to issue excess paddy to the market to reduce prices

State minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Welfare Anura Priyadarshana Yapa says that they are issuing excess stocks of paddy which were under the Paddy marketing board to the market, in order to control the increased paddy prices.

The minister said that the increased prices are a result of an increased demand for Nadu and sudu kekulu