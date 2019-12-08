Rainy+condition+to+increase+Over+200+millimetres+of+rains+expected+in+number+of+areas

Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 12:43

The met department states that Due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the southeast of Sri Lanka prevailing showery condition over the island, particularly in the Eastern, Uva, North-Central and Northern provinces, is likely to enhance further from today.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, North-central, Central, Northern and North-western provinces and Hambanthota district.

Very heavy showers of about 200 mili meters are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa districts.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70 to 80 kilo meters per hour and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers