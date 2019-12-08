Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 15:29

New director for state intelligence service- Change to the Army media spokesperson as well

1,069

Views

Army media spokesperson Major General Sumith Atapattu says that Brigadier Suresh if,hs has been appointed as the new director of the state intelligence service.



Police commission said that senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena who was previously holding this post has been transferred to the police headquarters.



Meanwhile Brigadier Chandana Wickremesinghe has been appointed as the new army media spokesperson.



He will assume duties on the 17th of this month.



