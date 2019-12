Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 18:49

Dr. Saman Weerasinghe elected as the chairman of the kelaniya dayaka sabha filling the vacancy created by the removal of Ranil

Dr. Saman Weerasinghe has been elected as the chairman of the dayaka sabha of the kelaniya rajamaha viharaya, filling the vacancy created by the removal of former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.



The decision was made during the annual general meeting of the dayaka sabha which was held today.