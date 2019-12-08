Sunday, 08 December 2019 - 18:51

Spill gates opened in 19 lakes and reservoirs in 9 districts- Operations underway in search of the missing in the Kinniya boat accident

The spill gates of 19 reservoirs in 9 districts have been opened owing to the rainy condition experienced around the island.



Accordingly the irrigation department warned that a flood situation could arise around the Anuradhapura town and the Mannar district due to the open spill gates.



Meanwhile the met department said that Ampara, Batticaloa, Monaragala and Badulla districts could experience heavy showers of around 200 millimeters during the next 24 hours.



Operations are still underway by the navy in search of the two youth reported missing after a boat accident in kinniya.



A youth died and two others are reported missing after a boat toppled in the Mahaweli river in close proximity to the Wmamdre bridge in Kinniya.



The accident had occurred when five youth were attempting to cross the mahaweli river around 7.45 this morning in order to reach their paddy fields.



While one youth has saved himself, another has been saved by the area residents.



