Rain+in+excess+of+over+200+mm+in+some+districts+today

Monday, 09 December 2019 - 9:56

The Department of Meteorology states that showers in the Eastern, Uva, North Central and Northern provinces are expected to increase today (09).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern, Uva, North Central, Central, North and Northwestern provinces and in Hambantota will experience thunder showers. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several other places after 1.00 pm.

The Department of Meteorology states that some areas in the Ampara, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Moneragala, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Nuwara Eliya and Kandy Districts will experience heavy rainfall of up to 200 mm.

Some areas in Anuradhapura, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya and Matale districts will experience heavy rainfall of about 100-150 mm and some places in Galle, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Kegalle and Hambantota districts will experience rainfall over 75-100 mm.

The Meteorology Department predicts that strong winds around 40-50 kmph will be experienced in the North-Western, North-central and North-central provinces and in the Hambantota district.