Monday, 09 December 2019 - 7:56

Swiss embassy official provides a statement to the CID;Special media briefing to be held today

Gania Bannister Francis, the locally hired official of the Swiss embassy who was allegedly abducted, arrived at the CID yesterday to provide a statement.



This was along with several officials from the embassy and a group of counsels.



Our correspondent at the location noted that she was at the CID for the first time after 14 days since the incident, and had left the premises upon providing the statement.



However, it was reported that she had been direct to the judicial medical officer prior to appearing before the CID.



High ranking sources note that following the statement provided by the respective woman, suspicions have arisen if she had misled officials at the embassy as well.



She had continued to avoid providing a statement before investigating officers, and the CID had reported facts to the courts last Monday.



Colombo chief magistrate Lanka Jayaratne, ordered the woman to appear before the CID today and provide a statemnet



She was also barred from traveling overseas until a statement was provided.



Meanwhile an official of the swiss embassy who accompanied the woman giving the statement noted that a media briefing would be convened today to inform regarding the matter.



