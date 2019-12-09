Monday, 09 December 2019 - 8:17

Central bank issues warning regarding institutions and individuals providing loans

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has observed that advertisements and other forms of communications are made through various channels and Complaints have been made on certain irregularities in this regard.



There are some allegations regarding scams, while some are complaining on high interest rates, harassment to customers and misusing of confidential customer information by such moneylenders.



Therefore, the Central Bank with the Ministry of Finance has taken action to draft a law for licensing, regulation and supervision of moneylenders and protection of customers.