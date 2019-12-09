Imported+powdered+milk+prices+reduced+from+today

Monday, 09 December 2019 - 7:41

The price of imported milk powder has been reduced with effect from today.

Director General of the Consumer Affairs Authority stated that the price of a kilogram of imported milk powder has been reduced by 40 rupees and a 400 gram packet by 15 rupees.

Accordingly, the price of a 1kg packet of milk powder which was Rs. 985, has been reduced to Rs. 945 while the price of a 400g packet has been reduced from Rs. 395 to Rs 380.

This is as a result of the reduction of the VAT from 15 percent to 7 percent and the abolition of the Nation Building tax which have contributed to the price reduction.