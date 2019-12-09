Final+decision+on+the+future+course+of+action+regarding+the+Westminster+court+verdict+to+be+taken+today

Monday, 09 December 2019 - 9:33

Sources say that a decision will be taken today regarding the future course of action with regard decision of the British Westminster Court against Brigadier Priyanka Fernando.

Accordingly, the decision is most likely to be towards proceeding with an appeal regarding the verdict.

It was reported to the Hiru news team that the Foreign Ministry and the Army Commander will discuss and take a final decision regarding the matter.

Brigadier Priyanka Fernando, who was the Defense Advisor to the Minister of Defense, at the Sri Lanka High Commission was found guilty of making a threatening hand signal at a group of LTTE supporters who were staging a protest outside the Sri Lankan High Commission in Britain on Independence Day.



Westminster Court fined him Sterling £ 2400 on July 6.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Brigadier Priyanka Fernando will receive diplomatic privileges.