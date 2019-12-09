Secretary+General+of+Parliament+informs+the+Election+Commission+about+the+vacant+Parliamentary+seat+

Monday, 09 December 2019 - 9:33

Secretary General of Parliament, Dhammika Dasanayake has informed the Elections Commission pertaining to the vacancy created by the demise of Ratnapura District Parliamentarian Ranjith de Zoysa.

Accordingly, the Commission is scheduled to discuss this matter at the meeting of the Elections Commission to be held tomorrow and inform the district returning office regarding their decision.

Thereafter, the returning officer will name the person who has received the next highest preferential votes after the late MP Ranjith Soyza from the district as the nominee for the vacated seat in parliament .

The highest number of preferential votes after Ranjith de Zoysa in the 2015 General Election was received by the then UPFA candidate, Waruna Liyanage.

He is currently the organizer of the UNP's Nivithigala electorate