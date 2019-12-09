Monday, 09 December 2019 - 7:58

Following the general election, UNP hopes for a new leadership

208

Views

MP Ajith P. Perera said that discussions for obtaining the UNP leadership for MP Sajith Premadasa would begin from today.



He also said that he believed that it would be possible to successfully complete the efforts to have Sajith Premadasa appointed to the leadership within the next few days.



The MP said that the question of the party leadership had to be solved in the same way as the question of the opposition leader post was solved.



Meanwhile MP Mayantha Dissanayake said that a new leadership to the UNP would come about after the general election.



He said so when replying to queries journalists raised after a function held in Kandy yesterday.



